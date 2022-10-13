Cutscene Viewer! Version 1.1.6r is Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9715202 · Last edited 13 October 2022 – 17:09:04 UTC by Wendy

It's already been a month since our launch?! Happy One Monthiversary!

Today's build contains an extensive number of fixes and refinements, and additionally adds the ability to replay most of the cutscenes for any character that you have a game completion badge for.

General

The Gallery section of the main menu now has a cutscene viewer. This allows you to view the majority of the game's cutscenes for any character that you have a corresponding "game clear" badge for. Radio conversations are omitted due to current scripting limitations, as are the cutscenes that play after defeating Merga, after collecting the time capsule in Adventure Square, and after collecting the three combiners in Nalao Lake.

Implemented a system that requires scripts to request changes in game speed, instead of setting it unilaterally themselves. This should fix an issue when the game was permanently slowed down, for example, after the player dying and being revived by a gimmick or under other unusual circumstances.

Implemented a KO status enum for FPPlayer, used for tracking whether the player is alive or should be returned to a KO state after interacting with certain gimmicks that temporarily force a specific state. Also used in checks for accepting or rejecting a player into certain gimmicks.

Introduced a separate player state for falling KOs. Functionally similar to Crush KOs but doesn't drop player's velocity.

Player's input lock timer that is set by certain gimmicks such as Springs should now tick down in every state. This should fix some issues like Carol not being able to cling to a wall when riding off a grindrail after boosting off a horizontal spring.

Debris spawned by destroyed bosses now should have proper scale that takes into account the scale of the parent elements - relevant for mini-Heralds, that previously had debris size of regular Heralds.

Carol

Fixed the shading on her tail during her idle climbing animation.

Changed the character swapping mechanism for Carol and Bike Carol - instead of swapping directly to a different player instance, all physics and animation values for the bike are stored in the player object and only these values are changed. This should hopefully fix an issue when Carol and Bike Carol physics parameters were having incorrect values after interacting with some water-related gimmicks.

Shenlin Park

Fixed a softlock which occurred when Trigger Joy was defeated while jumping.

Royal Palace

In the night version of the palace, selecting "I'm ready to leave" will now take players directly to the cutscene that unlocks Bakunawa Rush instead of taking them to the world map (where previously they would need to walk to the exit in the sky leading to Bakunawa).

Avian Museum

The wings on the floating platforms are now animated.

Changed the red stripes on the columns behind the Saga blocks in the final area to purple to match the rest of the virtual area.

Saga blocks shouldn't accept crushed players anymore. They can still accept regularly KO'd players, and will return them back into KO state properly on disappearing.

Battlesphere

Mecha Madness now has a wood shield and fire shield to ease the difficulty of achieving a perfect run. Some extra background decorations have also been added to the ground.

If you enter Mecha Madness with a shield charm equipped, the shield should now properly spawn.

Shuigang

Fixed King Dail's comments on Bakunawa being shown one stage earlier than intended.

Shade Armory

Fixed water wheels improperly setting their water target to the player, which could contribute to Carol's physics glitch described above.

Globe Opera 2

-Hopefully fixed a softlock which had a chance to occur when Beast Two was transitioning phases.

Adventure Square

Fixed Sunny's comments on Captain Kalaw being shown after completing Nalao Lake instead of Sky Bridge.

Judie will no longer shout propaganda after she quits her job.

The addition of the City Hall vinyl to Digo's shop had knocked Audio Log C out of his inventory, this has been fixed so it should be possible to obtain the Audio Log C vinyl again.

Nalao Lake

Attempted another fix for the collision softlock that can occur on the loop at the start of the stage.

Lightning Tower

Player circuit bridges shouldn't accept or hold dead players within themselves anymore.

Ancestral Forge

Fixed Gnawsa Lock's bubble improperly setting their water target to the player, which could contribute to Carol's physics glitch described above.

Diamond Point

The ending cutscene on the world map for Carol has been extended with previously unused dialog.

Inversion Dynamo

Removed springs from a specific section that were more of a hinderance than a help.

Several teleporters placed against walls will now set the player's speed to a minimum value in order to prevent potential softlocks.

Lunar Cannon

Player's inputs should now be temporarily ignored during the sequence after the boss is defeated and the screen feed goes out.

Merga

Restored the slam sound in the Classic version of the introductory cutscene.

The time slow for Eclipse Merga's downward boost strike and Bakunawa Fusion's instakill charge changed from 0.07f to 0.0625f for an even frame count (0.0625 is a power of 2); the total in-game time spent in slowdown for these remains the same.

Time Capsule Sidequest