Time to make a split

Hey everyone,

We’re happy to finally share with you this major update for Chapter 1 of Project Warlock II.

In this Level Patch (game version 0.2.7.51), we took the original six levels, split them, and rebuilt them into twelve completely revamped ones. They’re more streamlined, easier to navigate, and full of challenges. This wouldn’t be possible without your comments and feedback after playing the Early Access version and participating in our closed playtesting sessions.

This patch also marks a major shift in the direction in which we want to take Project Warlock II.

Your feedback made it clear that there are some areas from the original Project Warlock that you miss quite a lot. This convinced us to not only look for new solutions but also try to bring back and expand the mechanics that we all enjoyed in the previous game.

For example, we’re currently hard at work ironing out a perk system that will allow for bigger customization of your gameplay. These changes will have a significant impact on our roadmap and previously announced updates like reworking the weapons system. We’ll share an updated roadmap along with the next patch as it’s still under construction.



Work in progress look at the new Perk Shop



While Luke and Jerry are reworking, extending, and modifying the music to make it fit the new levels, we've already updated some tracks in this patch and added some new, unused tracks for you to listen to and make your play more fun. We're aiming at a tasteful combination of ambient and melody within each level's score. Please note that a major music rework update is yet to come!

For now, let’s get back to the Level Patch and have a look at the list of levels in Chapter 1:

E1M1 - Siege of Palmer's Castle

E1M2 - The Obliterated Dungeons

E1M3 - Outskirts of the Munville Forest

E1M4 - The Fall of Darkville

E1M5 - Wretched Ruins of Templepass

E1M6 - Obelisks of Torment

E1M7 - Circle Of Life and Death

E1M8 - Deathly Halls of Undergate

E1M9 - The Depths of Longforgotten

E1M10 - The Titan Apex

E1M11 - Wicked Castle Remains

E1M12 - The Ethereal Abyss



New intro graphics for the levels



12 levels now become our new standard and you can expect similar numbers in the upcoming Urd’s Redemption campaign and the yet untitled Chapter 3.

One more disclaimer is needed here. The original Level 5 didn’t meet your expectations and continuously underperformed in our internal playtests. It resulted in a decision to remove it from the game completely. We’ll yet to see if it returns in some shape or form in the future.

Below please find the full changelog of the Level Patch:

GLOBAL CHANGES

Split the existing levels into 12 levels

Removed level 5 completely

Overall navigation improvements

Simplified level flow with a more linear level progress path

More items spawn in every level

Miniboss encounters are now much more frequent

More big monster encounters

Removed some of the monster spawners spawning behind the player but NOT ALL as it's a design choice in some places

Enlarged a lot of areas to make the movement easier when fighting monsters

Improved various particle effects

Changed and added more music tracks

ADDITIONS

Added new bestiary entries for elite monsters (Turbo Knight, Skeletron, Hogdaddy, Ubershambler)

Added new secret cameos

Added new entering graphics for each level

Added new Lava Shader

Added new Water Shader

Added new Goo Shader

Added new glowing material to destructible goo elements

Added new 3D explosion effects and particles

BALANCE

Improved Necrogirls resurrection logic - they will now run toward the resurrected monster

Increased Skeletron projectile speed from 30m/s to 40m/s

BUGFIXES

Fixed monster landing animation issues

KNOW ISSUES (yet to be fixed)

Ghouls at the tops of the pillars in E1M11 can get stuck even after aggroing the Player

Minimap highlights blocked areas as reachable by the Player

Projectiles of Laser Rifle's Railgun upgrade may be missaligned with the crosshair/gun model

Monsters can be counted incorrectly in the intermission screen on some levels (up and down)

Human NPC kills can count towards total monster kills counter

Go and check the new and updated levels for yourself and be sure to share your thoughts on the forum and our official Discord! All feedback is welcome and most helpful in improving the game.

Please leave a Steam review if you enjoy the game as it helps us in reaching new players.

Also, don't miss our special Boomer Shooter Friends Forever live stream on Tuesday, October 18, at 11 AM PDT / 2 PM EDT / 8 PM CEST. Kuba Cisło, the creator of Project Warlock, YouTuber GmanLives, and host Jared R. Bair will talk about their favorite classic and modern shooters, the boomer shooter renaissance, and more. You'll also have a chance to win the limited edition Project Warlock PC Big Box!

See you on Twitch!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26638/Project_Warlock_1__2/