Update 23: New NPC Movement, new classes and level editor items + much more!

This update brings a big update to the NPCs movement, 2 new classes, support for custom maps on dedicated servers, and 4,000 new items to the level editor along with lots of other improvements and bug fixes!

A major part of the game is the ability for robbers to hide in crowds of NPC characters, but experienced cops could distinguish the movements of newer players from those of the NPCs. With this update, the NPCs now sometimes decide to change between the old movement system and a new, much more human-like system to make it easier for robbers to blend in.

NPCs now have the chance to walk much smoother curves instead of taking the shortest route possible, they change their movement direction mid-walk and can walk curved routes instead of just walking in straight lines. They now sometimes also hug walls a lot tighter than before, and react more human-like to being tasered.



Two new classes also made into this update, the first being a new robber character called "Micro". He is one of the most unique classes in the game, being able to shrink himself using magic science, allowing him to take new routes, for example through smaller windows, and hide in unexpected places. But be aware, he can't carry any bags, bombs, or bodies while he is tiny, and his speed is also reduced and incoming damage increased.



The cops now have access to the "Janitor" class, which can clean the floor to place a wet puddle, that slows characters walking through them, and makes them slide uncontrollably in one direction, damaging them should they slip into a wall. Her biggest strength is her "Recycle" passive ability, which allows her to dispose of dead bodies and destroyed gadgets to regenerate HP and gain lots of movement speed for ten seconds. This can be used to gain recycle stacks, for example from shot-down robber drones, and deny revive opportunities by removing the bodies from the map. After gaining enough recycle stacks, she can even get rid of money bags the robber team left laying around, denying them the money!

To combat any toxicity on public servers, team damage should now be correctly disabled by default on dedicated servers, votes received a new UI and keybinds to make them stand out more and encourage more players to participate in them and you will now also find a new "Mute Player" button on the scoreboard!

Map votes on dedicated servers should now work correctly as well, and even custom maps can now be hosted on your Linux servers, see the full changelog below for detailed instructions!



Speaking of custom maps, the level editor received lots of love, with nearly 4,000 new meshes being added, some UI improvements, a new robber spawn point priority system, the ability to name cameras, and a separate horse spawn if you don't want it to spawn next to the cops! An issue resulting in custom maps now loading correctly has also been fixed, it was related to special characters and the file format of the save file, the level editor now supports multiple file systems and all characters, which should completely fix those issues!

If you play with the "Robber Respawns" server setting enabled, you will notice that respawned robbers now are spawned in the right disguises, and also automagically unequip their mask to reduce the risk of getting killed again after respawning.

There are also some other improvements and bug fixes, as always, you can take a look at them in the full changelog below!

Full changelog:

New:

added new customer/employee AI movement system:

more human-like turns

more movement direction changes while walking

NPCs can now walk in circles instead of only straight lines

less clumping

they can move closer to walls now

AI tasered mid-walk will now sometimes keep standing still after getting tasered

added new robber class "Micro" (can shrink, but has reduced strength while shrunk, pistol, taser)

added new cop class "Janitor" (place wet puddles, recycle gadgets and money bags, bullpup mp, shotgun)

player spawns now set the players view direction in the direction the spawn is facing

added mute function to the scoreboard

added "press right mouse button to enable cursor" hint to the scoreboard

added voting UI widget

added F1/F2 voting keybinds

Changes:

NPCs will now randomly switch between the old and new AI movement systems

robbers respawning after using a team respawn now respawn in random customer clothes and without a mask on

reworked horse unmount system to be more reliable

"Bonus Cop Respawns" setting now accepts negative numbers to reduce the amount of cop respawns

Map Changes:

adjusted player spawn view directions on New York, Casino, and Clepto

Fixes:

fixed custom maps not loading when the map file wasn't in ANSI format (make sure you have a backup of your map before opening it, just to be sure)

potential fix for level editor files being able to be overwritten by empty maps

fixed robbers being able to mount a horse that was already mounted

fixed dedicated error spam on some maps

fixed map votes not working on dedicated servers

fixed most of the Steam Workshop functionality not working correctly on Linux

fixed ability descriptions texts being very large if they have a short length

Level Editor:

added 3,744 new meshes to the level editor inside new "Extra" and "Props" tabs (this required some changes to the save systems, so make sure you have a backup of your maps before opening them)

increased asset scroll bar thickness

improved asset scroll bar visibility

some UI-related level editor performance improvements

CCTVs can now be named, name is displayed while spectating them

added "Sort Priority" setting to robber spawns, lowest value will always be the default spawn, and the others sorted correctly

added "Horse Spawn" which can override the spawn location of Sheriff's horse

fixed some of the new extra props not loading correctly

Dedicated Servers: