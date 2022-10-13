New patch in publicbeta (v167)

Another small patch as I try to get a solid build to take all the publicbeta work from the last few months into the main branch. This is mostly fixing bugs where NPCs were a bit too keen to blame you for something bad that happened nearby, and trying to stop AI settlements from being destroyed too easily by random events without your input. Plus a crash fix. Fingers crossed this is the one.

Fix for FEMA helicopters setting area ownership so the player can't chop wood near where they landed

Fix for two people with one water bottle getting into a loop of swapping it between them instead of filling it and drinking

Fix for NPCs with invisible strain passing it on when there are onlookers around

Fix for NPCs blaming you for killing someone who activates invisible strain

Fix for NPCs blaming you for the death of someone who died after feuding with someone else

Fix for NPCs sometimes not burying people from other communities who died near their base

Some small tweaks to try and stop looter communities getting into a doom loop of depression

Fix for rare crash when someone gives supplies to someone else in extortion or similar scenarios

What's this publicbeta thing?

v167 will be in the "publicbeta" branch for a while, before pushing it to the main game. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable

If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them

If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".