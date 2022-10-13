New patch in publicbeta (v167)

Another small patch as I try to get a solid build to take all the publicbeta work from the last few months into the main branch. This is mostly fixing bugs where NPCs were a bit too keen to blame you for something bad that happened nearby, and trying to stop AI settlements from being destroyed too easily by random events without your input. Plus a crash fix. Fingers crossed this is the one.
- Fix for FEMA helicopters setting area ownership so the player can't chop wood near where they landed
- Fix for two people with one water bottle getting into a loop of swapping it between them instead of filling it and drinking
- Fix for NPCs with invisible strain passing it on when there are onlookers around
- Fix for NPCs blaming you for killing someone who activates invisible strain
- Fix for NPCs blaming you for the death of someone who died after feuding with someone else
- Fix for NPCs sometimes not burying people from other communities who died near their base
- Some small tweaks to try and stop looter communities getting into a doom loop of depression
- Fix for rare crash when someone gives supplies to someone else in extortion or similar scenarios
What's this publicbeta thing?
v167 will be in the "publicbeta" branch for a while, before pushing it to the main game. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:
- Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable
- If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them
- If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".
To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".
