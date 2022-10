Hi!

We have a fix ready for an issue with the logistics system when in some playfields.

Please update the dedicated server & client to this latest build.

Also we have a statement regarding the change of AntiCheat version (2022-10-13) please see here

https://empyriononline.com/threads/statement-regarding-the-change-of-anticheat-version-2022-10-13.100674/

2022-10-14 v1.8.12 B3883

Fixes: