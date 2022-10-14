 Skip to content

Alchemy Garden update for 14 October 2022

Weekly Update - Spooky Pocus Festival & Bug Fixing

Weekly Update - Spooky Pocus Festival & Bug Fixing

Patchnotes via Steam Community

SPOOKY POCUS FESTIVAL EVERY SATURDAY

Celebrate Halloween making a spooky decoration for your home and garden ! For a limited time, the Spooky Pocus vendor will appear every in-game Saturday!

BUG FIXING

  • Now minerals should be now visible all the time.
  • A bug that doesn't allow to use a tool after eating a fruit has been fixed.
  • Item descriptions on storage box items now should be visible playing with the gamepad.

LANGUAGE

  • Spanish translation iteration by @Cotoyexxl21

Thats all for this week, as always, thank you very much for all your feedback and support. Remember that you have available our DISCORD to join our community.

Have a nice day!
Rubén

Changed files in this update

Alchemy Garden Content Depot 935401
