Weekly Update - Spooky Pocus Festival & Bug Fixing

SPOOKY POCUS FESTIVAL EVERY SATURDAY

Celebrate Halloween making a spooky decoration for your home and garden ! For a limited time, the Spooky Pocus vendor will appear every in-game Saturday!

BUG FIXING

Now minerals should be now visible all the time.

A bug that doesn't allow to use a tool after eating a fruit has been fixed.

Item descriptions on storage box items now should be visible playing with the gamepad.

LANGUAGE

Spanish translation iteration by @Cotoyexxl21

Thats all for this week, as always, thank you very much for all your feedback and support. Remember that you have available our DISCORD to join our community.

Have a nice day!

Rubén