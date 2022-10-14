Weekly Update - Spooky Pocus Festival & Bug Fixing

SPOOKY POCUS FESTIVAL EVERY SATURDAY
Celebrate Halloween making a spooky decoration for your home and garden ! For a limited time, the Spooky Pocus vendor will appear every in-game Saturday!
BUG FIXING
- Now minerals should be now visible all the time.
- A bug that doesn't allow to use a tool after eating a fruit has been fixed.
- Item descriptions on storage box items now should be visible playing with the gamepad.
LANGUAGE
- Spanish translation iteration by @Cotoyexxl21
Thats all for this week, as always, thank you very much for all your feedback and support. Remember that you have available our DISCORD to join our community.
Have a nice day!
Rubén
Changed files in this update