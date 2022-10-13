Update 1: New Animals and More...

Additions:

-Added accessory placement mode. When you look at the living space where you want to place an accessory and press the V key, camera focuses on that living space and you can now place the accessory with the mouse cursor. If you press the V key again camera will lose focus and, you can place accessories the old way.

-Added close-up vision to the living spaces that have animals in them. You can watch animals in living spaces more closely by pressing the close-up vision button.

-Added ornaments for aquarium, terrarium and rodent cage. Note: Added hamster wheel for your hamsters. If you put this wheel in your hamsters' cages, you will find that they will love this wheel.

-Added new animals for you to breed and sell to your customers.

-Added new ambient sounds and some action sounds.

-Added a specific search box to the depot tab on your tablet. Finding an object in your crowded depot is now easier.

-Added 2 light switches to allow you to turn your shop interior lights on and off. Don't forget to turn off the shop interior lights when you go to sleep in the evening or when you leave your shop. Because if you don't turn it off, your electricity bill may come more than you expect.

-Vsync (Screen FPS stabilization) option has been added to the Options/Gameplay section.

Fixes

-Traffic has been regulated.

-Fixed Pop-ups not closing.

-Pedestrians optimized.

-General game optimization has been done.