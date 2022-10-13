Out There: Oceans of Time RedShift Update Available Now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Redshift update is now live with 20% off for a limited time only! It's the perfect time to venture further Out There. And for our veteran adventurers, have no fear, you can continue playing your old save by switching to the previous version of the game through the Beta tab on Steam.

We listened to your all feedback and this new update lands with significant improvements to the game for an even better experience!

💫 New Oxygen management system on Rocky Planets Expeditions

💫 New class skills

💫 New Consumable Items

💫 New maps for all expedition types

💫 New way to explore maps (Tunnels, Ancient Portals, and Unstable Structures)

💫 Overall difficulty balancing

💫 New UI to follow your exploration

💫 New save system with multiple endings

💫 Text Adventures balancing

💫 Spaceships balancing

Take some time to explore the galaxy like never before and travel the cosmos!

Until next time, we'll see you Out There.

Mi-Clos & Modern Wolf

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1145290/Out_There_Oceans_of_Time/

Get the latest updates:

🚀 Follow Out There: Oceans of Time on Twitter

🚀 Join the community on Discord

🚀 Subscribe to our newsletter