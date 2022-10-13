Bibots Second Patch

Enemies :
The Imp in the special room in the second biome has been made slower and has less health points
Passives :
Nerfed the damage bonus per shield given by the passive "Ares"
Slightly nerfed the psym gain given by some of the passives in the Scientist path
Slightly nerfed the shield gain given by some of the passives in the Scientist path
Chips :
The psym gain from the "Harvest" effect has been nerfed
Weapons :
Pistols
Peashooter: Damage changed to 7
Agum III: Damage changed to 11
LT-Andre: Damage changed to 8 and reduced the cooldown between shots
XC-K Cardinal: Damage changed to 11
Echo Saber: Damage changed to 7
Tchak - Mx2: Damage changes to 8
Clovis: Damage changed to 7
Qwarkz: Damage changed to 7 and reduced the cooldown between shots
Aspik: Damage changed to 12
Magellan: Damage changed to 11
R.O.G.U.E: Damage changed to 10
Ifrit: Damage changed to 25
Volikh-AR: Damage changed to 13
Adjahak: Reduced the cooldown between shots
Redemption: Reduced the cooldown between shots
Shotguns
Voltor: Damage changed to 8
Haarp : Damage changed to 8
LT-Gargantua: Damage changed to 12
XC-K Xymer: Damage changed to 8
Alpha Basilik: Damage changed to 12 and precision improved
Shango - Mx2: Damage changed to 12
Kanga: Damage changed to 8
Rhyzon: Damage changed to 9
Rixine: Damage changed to 12
Kabral: Damage changed to 8
R.A.S.C.A.L: Damage changed to 14
Balthazarm: Damage changed to 25
Bomb-X: Reduced the cooldown between shots
SH010: Damage changed to 18
TITAN M00N 4: Damage changed to 15
Ti-Amator: Damage changed to 10
Zultron 3000: Damage changed to 20
Nosferator: Damage changed to 13
Tarasque: Damage changed to 20
SH-AMAGO: Damage changed to 18
Temperance: Damage changed to 20
PHOBOS M00N 1: Reduced the cooldown between shots
Coriolys: Damage changed to 15 and reduced the cooldown between shots
Ifrit: Damage changed to 12 and reduced the cooldown between shots
Vlad T3: Damage changed to 30
Fafnir: Damage changed to 23
SH-AKABA: Reduced the cooldown between shots
Faith: Reduced the cooldown between shots
Rifles
Maxwave: Damage changed to 6
G-Robo-Arm: Damage changed to 10 and reduced the cooldown between shots
XC-K Venatris: Reduced the cooldown between shots
Kresnik - Mx2: Damage changed to 8 and reduced the cooldown between shots
Trajan: Damage changed to 10
Fermix: Damage changed to 10
Gama-V: Reduced the cooldown between shots
R.A.P.T.O.R: Damage changed to 9 and reduced the cooldown between shots
MAR - D00K: Damage changed to 7
LT-Kotos: Damage changed to 12 and reduced the cooldown between shots
HYDRA-K Damage changed to 12 and reduced the cooldown between shots
UMBRIEL M00N 3: Damage changed to 15
Covalys: Damage changed to 17 and reduced the cooldown between shots
Urakan: Reduced the cooldown between shots and reduced the range
Zultron 300: Damage changed to 16
Agarth-A: Damage changed to 17 and reduced the cooldown between shots
Blastophage: Damage changed to 7
Snipers
Maxthuzalem: Damage changed to 20
NT-Maser: Damage changed to 13 and now have a burst of 4 bullet
KR-Sigma: Damage changed to 20
XC-K Notrox: Reduced the cooldown between shots
Falcon Odachi: Damage changed to 13 and reduced the cooldown between shots
Tenji - Mx2: Damage changed to 15
Kheops: Damage changed to 10
Neutrinox: Damage changed to 16
Sumac: Damage changed to 14
Aldryn: Damage changed to 20 and reduced the cooldown between shots
C.O.R.S.A.I.R: Damage changed to 6
LT-Goliath: Damage changed to 20
Xyloscope: Damage changed to 27 and reduced the cooldown between shots
Gladiunov: Reduced the cooldown between shots
Celerys: Damage changed to 28
Vulkin: Reduced the cooldown between shots
Others:
The teleport point in the second biome special room no longer teleports the player behind the visual of the altar
Fixed a text error in the French language at the weapon upgrade station
Balancing of the time needed to open the speedrun door in biome 3 from 14 to 21 minutes
Bugs:
Fixed a bug where the player could spend his nanites multiple time by clicking again when unlocking a Compos'Up
Fixed a bug where the Compos'Up would be reset between two runs
Fixed a bug where the number of crebuk displayed did not correspond to the real crebuk obtained if the player had the passive "Business is business"
Fixed a bug where a charmed enemy could not be killed
Fixed a bug where the effect of the passive " Ionic Gift " could be triggered repeatedly on a dead enemy
Fixed a bug where the "Molotov" effect could cause 150 damages
Fixed a bug where Nazir could perform the clone summoning animation without making the clone appear
Fixed a bug where Nazir could be stucked in his idle animation
Fixed a bug where one of the Nazir's orb could lack a visual effect after a restart
Fixed a bug where the player could exit the biome 2 boss corridor and end up outside the level
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update