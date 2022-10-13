Bibots Second Patch

Enemies :

The Imp in the special room in the second biome has been made slower and has less health points

Passives :

Nerfed the damage bonus per shield given by the passive "Ares"

Slightly nerfed the psym gain given by some of the passives in the Scientist path

Slightly nerfed the shield gain given by some of the passives in the Scientist path

Chips :

The psym gain from the "Harvest" effect has been nerfed

Weapons :

Pistols

Peashooter: Damage changed to 7

Agum III: Damage changed to 11

LT-Andre: Damage changed to 8 and reduced the cooldown between shots

XC-K Cardinal: Damage changed to 11

Echo Saber: Damage changed to 7

Tchak - Mx2: Damage changes to 8

Clovis: Damage changed to 7

Qwarkz: Damage changed to 7 and reduced the cooldown between shots

Aspik: Damage changed to 12

Magellan: Damage changed to 11

R.O.G.U.E: Damage changed to 10

Ifrit: Damage changed to 25

Volikh-AR: Damage changed to 13

Adjahak: Reduced the cooldown between shots

Redemption: Reduced the cooldown between shots

Shotguns

Voltor: Damage changed to 8

Haarp : Damage changed to 8

LT-Gargantua: Damage changed to 12

XC-K Xymer: Damage changed to 8

Alpha Basilik: Damage changed to 12 and precision improved

Shango - Mx2: Damage changed to 12

Kanga: Damage changed to 8

Rhyzon: Damage changed to 9

Rixine: Damage changed to 12

Kabral: Damage changed to 8

R.A.S.C.A.L: Damage changed to 14

Balthazarm: Damage changed to 25

Bomb-X: Reduced the cooldown between shots

SH010: Damage changed to 18

TITAN M00N 4: Damage changed to 15

Ti-Amator: Damage changed to 10

Zultron 3000: Damage changed to 20

Nosferator: Damage changed to 13

Tarasque: Damage changed to 20

SH-AMAGO: Damage changed to 18

Temperance: Damage changed to 20

PHOBOS M00N 1: Reduced the cooldown between shots

Coriolys: Damage changed to 15 and reduced the cooldown between shots

Ifrit: Damage changed to 12 and reduced the cooldown between shots

Vlad T3: Damage changed to 30

Fafnir: Damage changed to 23

SH-AKABA: Reduced the cooldown between shots

Faith: Reduced the cooldown between shots

Rifles

Maxwave: Damage changed to 6

G-Robo-Arm: Damage changed to 10 and reduced the cooldown between shots

XC-K Venatris: Reduced the cooldown between shots

Kresnik - Mx2: Damage changed to 8 and reduced the cooldown between shots

Trajan: Damage changed to 10

Fermix: Damage changed to 10

Gama-V: Reduced the cooldown between shots

R.A.P.T.O.R: Damage changed to 9 and reduced the cooldown between shots

MAR - D00K: Damage changed to 7

LT-Kotos: Damage changed to 12 and reduced the cooldown between shots

HYDRA-K Damage changed to 12 and reduced the cooldown between shots

UMBRIEL M00N 3: Damage changed to 15

Covalys: Damage changed to 17 and reduced the cooldown between shots

Urakan: Reduced the cooldown between shots and reduced the range

Zultron 300: Damage changed to 16

Agarth-A: Damage changed to 17 and reduced the cooldown between shots

Blastophage: Damage changed to 7

Snipers

Maxthuzalem: Damage changed to 20

NT-Maser: Damage changed to 13 and now have a burst of 4 bullet

KR-Sigma: Damage changed to 20

XC-K Notrox: Reduced the cooldown between shots

Falcon Odachi: Damage changed to 13 and reduced the cooldown between shots

Tenji - Mx2: Damage changed to 15

Kheops: Damage changed to 10

Neutrinox: Damage changed to 16

Sumac: Damage changed to 14

Aldryn: Damage changed to 20 and reduced the cooldown between shots

C.O.R.S.A.I.R: Damage changed to 6

LT-Goliath: Damage changed to 20

Xyloscope: Damage changed to 27 and reduced the cooldown between shots

Gladiunov: Reduced the cooldown between shots

Celerys: Damage changed to 28

Vulkin: Reduced the cooldown between shots

Others:

The teleport point in the second biome special room no longer teleports the player behind the visual of the altar

Fixed a text error in the French language at the weapon upgrade station

Balancing of the time needed to open the speedrun door in biome 3 from 14 to 21 minutes

Bugs:

Fixed a bug where the player could spend his nanites multiple time by clicking again when unlocking a Compos'Up

Fixed a bug where the Compos'Up would be reset between two runs

Fixed a bug where the number of crebuk displayed did not correspond to the real crebuk obtained if the player had the passive "Business is business"

Fixed a bug where a charmed enemy could not be killed

Fixed a bug where the effect of the passive " Ionic Gift " could be triggered repeatedly on a dead enemy

Fixed a bug where the "Molotov" effect could cause 150 damages

Fixed a bug where Nazir could perform the clone summoning animation without making the clone appear

Fixed a bug where Nazir could be stucked in his idle animation

Fixed a bug where one of the Nazir's orb could lack a visual effect after a restart

Fixed a bug where the player could exit the biome 2 boss corridor and end up outside the level

Enjoy!