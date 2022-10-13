Melee Update Preview - Plasma Katana

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We're excited to announce our upcoming Melee Update! You can preview it NOW in the Beta Branch (more details at the bottom of this post).

Melee combat has been the #1 community-requested improvement to Sweet Surrender and we are excited to deliver a comprehensive melee-focused update. We’re in the final stages of playtesting and balancing this update.

To kick things off, we want to share some details on our new melee weapons: the Plasma Katana

Plasma Katana

This beautiful re-imagination of the classic Katana adds a new dimension to Melee combat. Get up close and personal with the robots. You can charge up the plasma field for a short time to deal extra damage and deflect projectiles!

Beta Preview - How to Access

You can check out the new Plasma Katana and the rest of our Melee Update RIGHT NOW in our Beta branch: select Sweet Surrender in your library > Properties > Betas > Select Beta branch from dropdown list.

We encourage you to join our Discord where you can access private discussions with other Beta testers and stay up to date on each new update.

We hope you’ll try out the new beta update and share your feedback with us. The whole team is really looking forward to this update!

Cheers,

Salmi Games