CULTIC: Chapter One - Available Now!

Rise up. Fight back!

CULTIC: Chapter One is now available!

Shoot, slash, blast and burn your way through 10 maps of blood and grit as you try to put a stop to the plans of an insidious cult.

Chapter One also includes Survival Mode, a replayable wave-based mode inspired by RE4's Mercenaries and Killing Floor.

If you encounter any bugs or have feedback, please direct them to the appropriate board on the Steam forums, and I'll do my best to address issues as they pop up!

In case you have any questions about the game, please check the Official FAQ article for help!

Gear up and join the cult of CULTIC! Check out the game's official merchandise here!

