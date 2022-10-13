 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CULTIC update for 13 October 2022

CULTIC: Chapter One - Available Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9714547 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rise up. Fight back!

CULTIC: Chapter One is now available!

Shoot, slash, blast and burn your way through 10 maps of blood and grit as you try to put a stop to the plans of an insidious cult.

Chapter One also includes Survival Mode, a replayable wave-based mode inspired by RE4's Mercenaries and Killing Floor.

If you encounter any bugs or have feedback, please direct them to the appropriate board on the Steam forums, and I'll do my best to address issues as they pop up!

In case you have any questions about the game, please check the Official FAQ article for help!

Gear up and join the cult of CULTIC! Check out the game's official merchandise here!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1684930/CULTIC/

Changed files in this update

Depot 1684931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link