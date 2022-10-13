Bosvark: The Little Truck That Grew Up

The Bosvark is a South African wheeled SPAAG, developed in the late 1990s on the back of the SAMIL-100 truck chassis. Soon, fans of the South African ground vehicles can look forward to the arrival of the Bosvark in the British ground forces tree, coming to War Thunder as part of the next major update “Fire and Ice”!

Briefly: A lightly armoured South African wheeled SPAAG, featuring excellent mobility and deadly firepower.

Bosvark, SPAAG, Britain, Rank IV

Features:

Rapid-firing 23mm cannons

Superb mobility

Light protection

Unable to fire forward

In War Thunder, the Bosvark will be a new South African SPAAG awaiting British tankers at rank IV in the next major update “Fire and Ice”. Sharing many fundamental design choices to the already familiar Ystervark, the Bosvark can in many ways be considered its upscaled evolution despite the vehicles not sharing a common development history.

Being a far larger platform, the Bosvark is fitted with the twin ZU-23-2 turret, familiar to some Soviet tankers from the BTR-ZD, introduced in a previous update. Featuring an excellent rate of fire and favourable ballistic properties makes this gun platform an ideal choice for engaging low-flying aircraft as well as lightly armoured ground vehicles. However, one thing which aspiring commanders will have to bear in mind though, is the relatively limited magazine capacity of the ZU-23-2. As a result, gunners will need to be veary of their trigger discipline in order to avoid having to reload in an unfavourable time as each cannon only has a 50-round magazine which gets spent quickly due to the guns’ high rate of fire.

Fun Fact: The Bosvark received its name after the South African bushpig, which is armed with impressive tusks used to digging up roots and self-defence against predators.

On the flip side of the coin however, the Bosvark is only equipped with the lightest form of protection for itself and its crew. While the driver’s cabin is encased in a thin veil of 10mm steel armour plating, the fighting deck toward the rear of the vehicle is completely exposed, thus leaving the crew vulnerable to shrapnel, machine gun fire as well as strafing runs by aircraft. Furthermore, unlike the Ystervark, the Bosvark is a far bigger platform and thus also much more difficult to conceal from prying enemy eyes. As a result, aspiring commanders of this machine are best advised to take up a position in the second line and support advancing allies by providing them with anti-air protection. Alternatively, keeping a close watch on the flanks for advancing hostile fast movers is another great way to assist your team and score ground frags in the process!

Meet the Bosvark SPAAG in the upcoming War Thunder major update “Fire and Ice”, coming soon to rank IV of the British ground forces tree. In the meantime, make sure to stay tuned to the news in order not to miss out on the latest developments regarding the upcoming major update. Until then, happy hunting tankers!