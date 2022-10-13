So that the direction can be known when the aircraft cannot be seen
Show turret traverse range on build screen
Implemented Meteor Impactor (May be able to attack Artemis' necklace)
Damaged by crashing meteorites
colony soon
Fixed background music crackling
Space Pirate King update for 13 October 2022
update
So that the direction can be known when the aircraft cannot be seen
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update