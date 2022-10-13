 Skip to content

Space Pirate King update for 13 October 2022

So that the direction can be known when the aircraft cannot be seen
Show turret traverse range on build screen
Implemented Meteor Impactor (May be able to attack Artemis' necklace)
Damaged by crashing meteorites
colony soon
Fixed background music crackling

