English
Content
[Egypt]The Cultists of Aten now walk on the streets of Baldat'Aten'Almaleuna.
[Egypt]They are not hostile for now. They are mostly just busy worshiping and sunbathing.
[Egypt]You can talk to them, pick their pocket, attack them, or just leave them alone. Booby traps can kill them as well.
Debug
Fixed a dynamic code block issue on randomly generated citizens of Liu. The issue only affects mods.
简体中文
Content
【埃及】阿腾邪教徒现在会在巴达图'阿腾'阿玛拉乌那图城内的大街上出现。
【埃及】他们目前并没有主动的敌意。基本上只是在进行各种崇拜活动和享受日光浴。
【埃及】你可以和他们对话，偷他们的钱包，攻击他们，或者不去理睬他们。诡雷对他们也有效。
Debug
修复了疁城随机生成的市民的一处动态代码块编号bug。这是一个只会影响mod的bug。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 13 October 2022
Update, Version 20221013
English
