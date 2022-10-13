The WAR Update

1.3 is a massive overhaul and step forward for Broke Protocol, and it’s finally launching today! A total conversion war mod transforms BP from lighthearted RP sandbox to unrelenting battlefield. The mod takes full advantage of BP’s modding framework, utilizing its AI, Job, UI, and Entity modding capabilities. And the best part: the code is all on GitHub if admins want to alter it or use it as a starting point for their own mods.

War Game Mode and UI



A team-based Territory Control mode is the main feature. Battle it out with all the games weapons, vehicles, and armor to take over the city of Eden. Or create your own battlefield in the World Builder. You can play alongside a hundred advanced bots in Offline mode or take it online with others. The War Plugin was made using the new modding API and I’ll keep expanding the feature set for each 1.3x release.

Mass AI Squad Tactics



AI has seen a total overhaul in combat behavior. They use tactical movement, form squads, and utilize vehicles and mounted guns in a completely new way. They’ll even form up on you sometimes or you can use the Follow command on them manually. Order them around with pointing and whistling and battle it out in 64-player bot matches in total mayhem

New Modding Framework and Events



The old Plugin framework is still supported, but the new system should feel a lot better yet familiar. All API docs are updated with the latest changes and the Github repo contains the source for the new War mode and everything else. The game is now split into 3 parts, GameSource for core functionality, LifeSource for RP related stuff like Crimes and Jobs. Finally, WarSource for the PVP combat mode. This should make total conversion mods more logical and straightforward. You can even do stuff like Custom UI’s and modded login flow like in the War Plugin.

Plugin Management



With all the new modding framework changes, I wanted it to be easier to manage your plugins too. When you start Offline mode, you can enable or disable each and every Plugin you have installed. The Plugin Manager will list all of your Plugins from the ones locally installed, and even your Steam Workshop subscriptions. I’ll expand this further by allowing more details to be shown for each Plugin, but this should make modding and diagnosing Plugin issues much more flexible and easier already.

Other Changes



There’s quite literally too much to go over every single detail, but you’ll see new additions and fixes everywhere. You can now alter text on Billboards, you can test and select microphone input in Settings, you can see what Language other users are set to. And a lot more. I’ll be working on the next update but hope to see what kind of PVP War modes servers will run using the new mod and framework available.

Here’s the full v1.3 changelog:

Game Changes:

New Unity UI Toolkit support for UI/HUD rendering and input handling

New WarSource example PVP plugin with custom skins/loadouts and login flow

Many new events added for modding support

Added Toggle Cursor binding in Controls (only necessary for Text Panels now)

Garage doors can now be used outside of Private Apartments for Parking Garages, etc.

Garage doors now check for key in inventory when parking like normal doors

Fixed TriggerBox/Sphere color initialization

Added gizmo icon to Triggers so they’re always visible even with clear alpha

Fixed some World Builder cleanup leaks on exit

Added World Builder warning when other door reference is set incorrectly

Fixed NavMesh volume check to include all interiors

Adjusted player physics for improved mantling

All apartments are loaded/precached for AI navigation / performance

AI navigation improvements and new API methods related to pathfinding

AI can now navigate through doors

More aggressive AI gang war behavior

Fixed many modded (custom scaled) vehicles unable to park in garages

Multiple progress bars can be used simultaneously (with IDs)

Territory capturing and logic moved to GameSource

Login/Register Flow completely moved to GameSource for modding

New Territory Prefab with text support (old maps should be updated)

Jail, RestrictedArea, ThrowableTarget, Repair, Rearm prefabs now use normal Triggers

Fixed damage inflicted at hostage when firing at mounted player

Removed Missions for now

Fixed voice volume not being applied correctly

Removed ShScalable class (Every object can now be scaled in World Builder and API)

Fixed MilkCarton and Bloodbag textures

Fixed SmashedCar mesh errors

Fixed potential reload clip count error (Thanks @2140)

Fixed Targeting reticle drawn in opposite direction too

Translucent materials now rendered even on mobile shaders

Fixed some Trigger/collider manipulation exploits/bugs

Environment color commands now accept byte values or hex color codes

Multiple TextPanel stacking supported with IDs, better cursor support, and color parsing

Multiple Menu stacking supported in a similar way with IDs

Human/Mob meshes updated for better Blender compatibility

Random spawning logic moved to GameSource

Tracer audio effect added and delay sprite rendering

Default groups.json modified to give Offline players (Host) all commands

AI States moved to GameSource for full modding support (additive or override)

All Crime related data, handling, and logic moved to LifeSource for modding

Added Microphone input selection and Test button to Settings

Moved Language setting to Main Menu with flags replacing Text

Language setting shared on playerlist to aid communication/RP

AI will select best Attachments in SetBestWeapon/Equipable

World Builder Focusing will update interior to match focused object

World Builder File Dialog Save/Load button changes appearance based on file path

Include MSVC Runtime with game (fix voice chat issues)

Territories can be named on the map now

Rebalanced all audio levels

AI will block and zoom with weapons again

More robust entity initialization for better modability

Networking and memory optimizations

Player/Entity spawning initialization cleanup

Traffic Lights now fully moddable with a new Class Script

New Billboard/Text class and objects that support runtime text editing

AI new behaviors, improvements, and fixes

Added Plugin manager to Offline Mode

World/Map markers only mark the overworld locations

Fixed lights/collider on APC

Fixed potential inventory desync

Adjusted color space, lighting, and shaders

Updated DB, Networking, and Steamworks libraries

API Changes:

All core game logic moved to GameSource

All crime, jail, and police handling moved to LifeSource

Dropping items sets the ‘spawner’ field on entities (for modding)

All object types have a Data field now (use in World Builder and in API)

Data string field restored after entity respawns (Thanks @Olivrrr)

Player Maintenance loop moved to LifeSource

New CustomPacket event for pre-login UI handling

API: [Target] attribute deprecated, Override new Events classes for custom handling

All Managers and World classes are now Singletons with Instance accessors

Manager reference no longer passed to Manager events (use Singleton classes)

Null strings are now handled by the network serializer as empty strings

BPAPI changed to static class

GroupManager -> GroupHandler for consistency with other static classes

ChatHandler -> InterfaceHandler

BrokeProtocol.API.Types namespace removed

Added SetMaxSpeed() to ShMovable class (for modding)

Added ExecutionMode.Additive (similar to Override except overridden events are still executed)

Removed ExecutionMode.Final (easy to abuse/misuse)

Added customData field to ConnectionData for pre-join modding

Removed GroupIndex.Gangster (just use ‘Criminal’ now)

API: Must manually call SvDestroyMenu(id) (except when showing a new menu with the same ID)

All events can now return a boolean to stop execution further execution on that same event chain

Connection related data like deviceID and passwordHash moved to svPlayer.connectData

Stop all entity coroutines immediately on destruction (prevent some race conditions)

See you!

-Benz

Official Discord