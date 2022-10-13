Quantum Tripper v0.6 Launched

Version 0.6 has just dropped featuring two new maps <<Voyager>> and <<Wetwash>>.

Trips will now be automatically saved mid session when exiting the level from the pause menu.

Wordphrases have been localized into Spanish, Portuguese, German, and French. Texture quality has been bumped up, tunnels have been added to previous maps, menu navigation has been improved, random bugs have been stomped out, and a bunch of other stuff has happened.

Finishing a level now rewards an unlockable phenomenon that can be applied to all the trips. Why not find out what each of them do...