Halloween 2022: It’s All Fun and Witchcraft

Commanders!

Autumn reigns supreme. Leaves are falling, the wind is howling, the nights are growing longer and colder, and a cozy fire is crackling in the hearth. It sure makes one yearn for a good ghost story and some light-hearted fun, you know? And the Pumpkin Bash event, running from October 20 through November 3, will have it all. Plus witches. And a talking cat. See for yourselves!

Celebrate Halloween 2022 in World of Tanks by taking part in 15v15 PvP battles in Tier VI–VIII vehicles on four familiar maps. These locations have been given a ghoulish Halloween look, so expect mysterious fog, a full moon, and other changes to put you in the spooky spirit. Also, get ready for quirky new rules, including:

Unusual victory conditions (you’ll love these)

Superpowers up for grabs on the battlefield

Special abilities activated before battle

Unlimited respawns

Free ammo and repairs

Along with bonds and vehicle customization items, the rewards will include a five-strong crew of charismatic characters with different major qualifications. Each crew member will also have a unique voiceover.

Are you all hyped up for Halloween in World of Tanks? Keep an eye out for more information about the Pumpkin Bash event soon!