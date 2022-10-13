Stormworks: Industry Frontier - NEW DLC OUT NOW!

Dear Stormworkers,

The Stormworks: Industrial Frontier DLC is out now!

You can view the store page here.

What is included?

The new arid mainland more than doubles the land mass in Stormworks, with 400sq km of desert, salt plains, canyons, mountains, volcano, quarries, mine, industrial sites and more.

New road and rail reaches across this new mainland, with hundreds of km of new track and tarmac. Rail routes are mostly arranged in loops, and include shunting yards, access to industrial areas, and even slope into the sea at the ship launching yard.

New mineral types include iron ore, aluminium ore, and gold rich dirt. These minerals can be reduced and refined at the separator, foundry and industrial laboratory to produce pure ingots that can be sold at the trading yard.

Wild animals and farm animals roam the new arid biome as well as the forested mainland and the arctic. Be mindful of dangerous predators such and bears and wolves. Domestic dogs can also be found around the world and can be instructed with the new dog whistle.

The new animal-attack mission type requires you to rescue survivors from wild animal attacks.

For the Steam Scream Fest starting 25th October, for a bit of fun, we will also be adding new creatures to the DLC - zombies! And we will also be adding an Undead Survival add-on (active during the Scream Fest for owners of both the Industrial Frontier and Weapons DLC).

New Updates To The Base Game

We are also releasing free updates to the base game, with a remodelling for the Sawyer Isles including new train lines, the new mining component, new coal and uranium mineral deposits, and a reworked fuel management system for career.

We can't wait to hear what you think of the new update!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.6.2

Features marked with [DLC] are only available via the new Industrial Frontier DLC.

Due to reworks to the trainlines, game mechanics and default playlists we strongly encourage users to create new saves for this update.

Feature - Sawyer Isle Trainlines

Revamped the railways on the Sawyer isles with scenic coastal cliff and valley routes, rail-road crossings and a new large train depot.

The outbound connection has been relocated from the north to the west coast of the island, with a new route to the south which connects to the New Arid biome if the DLC is enabled.

Feature - Mining and Refining

New Mineral Drill vehicle component for mining coal and ore from the ground.

Updated the Dean Hall (Sawyer) and Old Arnold (Donkk) quarries with coal deposits.

Updated the Underwater caves with uranium ore deposits.

Coal gantries at the quarries have been removed.

Renamed coal ducts/funnels/hoppers to mineral ducts/funnels/hoppers and added mineral type filters.

Uranium ore can be refined into Ingots at the XFury Drilling Co. in the arctic.

Feature - Workbench resource storage

Tiles now have an internal inventory for Diesel, Jet Fuel, Coal and Uranium Ingots.

Information for tile inventories can be viewed on the fast travel tooltip for a base or within the workbench itself by expanding the currency button in the bottom right of the editor.

The Auto-refuel setting has been removed:

Instead of filling inventories with fuel using money the resources are directly consumed from the workbench's inventory.

A new default addon 'default_resource_storage' has been created to supersede 'default_fuel_stores':

Jet fuel and Diesel can be pumped out through the provided pumps, Coal and Uranium Ingots can be deposited via the hopper.

Uranium Ingots are now required to fuel nuclear fuel rods.

[DLC] Feature - Arid Mega Island

A vast 300 Square Kilometer territory featuring Salt Flats, Mesa Desert, Rocky Mountains and a Huge Volcano.

A mix of truck stops and isolated industrial facilities are scattered throughout with an emphasis on truck and train logistics.

Deliver ores to the foundry via rail or explore the abandoned nuclear facility (Bringing a hazmat suit is advised).

When the DLC is enabled the preset starting tiles (Beginner Outpost / Creative Island) will be replaced with their Arid island counterparts.

[DLC] Feature - Animals and Stormwoofs

Animals now spawn throughout the world of stormworks.

Chase the seals in the arctic or race wild horses on the salt flats but watch out for bears in the woods.

Stormwoofs (Dogs) are a rare spawn that can appear near bases or residential areas in the world.

Unlike other animals they can be issued commands with the new Dog Whistle component to assist you on search and rescue operations.

Stormwoofs will alert players to nearby survivors by barking in their direction.

There is a guaranteed spawn location at the North Meier Outpost and FJ Warner Docks.

Yes, you can pet the dogs! (and many other animals)

Additionally we have added a 'Bear Attack' mission complication for thematic rescue mission types

[DLC] Feature - Metals and Metal Ore

The Arid Biome is formed from mineral dense rock and is home to several quarries and mines, with gold ores scattered across the plateaus beneath the surface sand.

Players will find Iron, Aluminium, Uranium and Gold Dirt deposits, which require processing at specialist facilities scattered across the islands.

Gold Dirt can be sifted for Gold Ore at the Ace Master Separator.

Refine Uranium Ore at the Uran Wind Power Plant.

Smelt Iron and Aluminium and Gold Ores into ingots or temper Iron Ingots with Coal to make Steel at the Empire Industries Foundry

Purify Dirty Gold Ingots into Pure Gold Bars at the Mallamar Mineral Lab

Fixes:

Changes that include a #NUMBER relate to fixes or features submitted by the Stormworks community via geometa.co.uk/support/stormworks which can be accessed via the 'Report Bug/Request Feature' button in-game.

Posting a submission to this tracker ensures we review your suggestion/report since we may not see reports submitted via other channels.

Revert - Reverted a fix to damage parsing that was causing highly increased load times for vehicle states

Fix - Crash caused by new train wheel assembly 3x particles

Fix - Improved client catchup when under high render load

Fix - #13755 Adjusted physics triangle culling (holes in floor)

Fix - Birds maximum flight height increased

Fix - #13641 Rail junction tile with incorrect connection flag

Rework - Tile generation reworked; seeds should persist in future versions

Rework - Coal (and Minerals) ground despawn time increased to 60sec

Rework - Coal (and Minerals) now sink in water

Rework - Updated mineral duct component network events for better sync

Rework - Mission characters no longer apply their orientation (Fix NPCs facing away from player)

Rework - 'First time' new game auto-setup now disables DLC

Misc Changes:

Added links to DLC store pages on the main menu if they are not owned.

Updated some dedicated server config names to reflect their in-game counterpart.

These were added as aliases so old names will continue to work:

aggressive_animals="true"

sea_monsters="true"

infinite_resources="true"

Addon Lua:

Return false instead of error when dlc lua functions are called from non dlc save

Fixed DLCWeapons script access error

Fixed property.slider not displaying decimals

Voxel-pos support for all set/get vehicle component functions

get/setVehicleHopper can now set mineral inventory for all mineral holding components; and has an additional type parameter

Added spawnVehicleRope

Added getVehicleRopeHook

Added getTileInventory

Added setTileInventory

Added dlcArid

Added spawnCreature

Added setCreatureMoveTarget