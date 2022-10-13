 Skip to content

Hunt: Showdown update for 13 October 2022

Up to 73% off the Base game and 3 DLC's - Available only during Twitch Drops!

Hunt: Showdown update for 13 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hunters,

Check out our latest bundle, only available during Twitch Drops 12th - 20th October.

New players:

Get 54% off the Base game and 3 DLC's including the 'Bayou Wraith', 'Death's Herald' and 'Bridgewater's Honor' for a limited time.

Existing players:

Get up to 73% off even if you already own the game and looking to fill out your DLC collection? We've got you covered! The bundle discounts also apply if you already own the game or some of the DLCs included in the offer. So, head on over to our store to take advantage of these savings and get your hands on those Legendary’s you have always wanted in your collection!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/28419/Hunt_Showdown__Twitch_Drops_Bundle/

Don't forget to check out our other Bundles for more great savings to fill out your DLC collection:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/21321/Hunt_Showdown___DLC_Bundle/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/12841/Hunt_Showdown__Collectors_Edition/

~The Hunt team.

