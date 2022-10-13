 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

LEAP update for 13 October 2022

Rocket Battle Blitz - Mod Friday Event!

Share · View all patches · Build 9713913 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Mercenaries,

We have your Friday mission here and are ready to start preparing for this venture. We have installed a mod that equips all up-in-coming Mercenaries with Rocket Launchers only. This event is to pit our strongest warriors against one another with one killer weapon to rule them all. There is no need for golden weapons here when superior skills can annihilate each other with only a rocket.

We’ll run a mixture of maps, but we’ll have one that’s very spicy in the mix. If any of you remember, The Floor Is Lava that map will be added into the mix as well!

Special Instructions
  • Friday (Oct 14) event will run from 4pm EST until 5pm EST
  • Join the server “Devs + Community Jam” to LEAP in!
  • Everyone is welcome to try this mod out, be sure to HAVE FUN!
Prizes for Joining
  • A 2x Contract Bonus

Join the Discord (click the link below!)

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 9713913
ProjectY Content Depot 906931
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link