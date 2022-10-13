Rocket Battle Blitz - Mod Friday Event!

Greetings Mercenaries,

We have your Friday mission here and are ready to start preparing for this venture. We have installed a mod that equips all up-in-coming Mercenaries with Rocket Launchers only. This event is to pit our strongest warriors against one another with one killer weapon to rule them all. There is no need for golden weapons here when superior skills can annihilate each other with only a rocket.

We’ll run a mixture of maps, but we’ll have one that’s very spicy in the mix. If any of you remember, The Floor Is Lava that map will be added into the mix as well!

Special Instructions

Friday (Oct 14) event will run from 4pm EST until 5pm EST

Join the server “Devs + Community Jam” to LEAP in!

Everyone is welcome to try this mod out, be sure to HAVE FUN!

Prizes for Joining

A 2x Contract Bonus

Join the Discord (click the link below!)

