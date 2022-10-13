Confront Time and Fate in 2D Side Scroller Astlibra Revision, Out Now

Hello everyone!

We are here to announce that ASTLIBRA Revision is finally released!

Awaken to a fractured world in Astlibra Revision, a 2D action RPG launching today on Steam. Developed by KEIZO, explore meticulously crafted worlds, overcome brutal boss battles, and upgrade abilities to take on challenges around every corner.

Broken up into multiple chapters, follow the protagonist and his trusty talking bird companion Karon as they travel through time. With more than 60 hours of content, players can explore its main missions and unique dungeons, all while uncovering a multitude of secrets.

An ode to classic side scrollers, hack and slash enemies in a variety of locations featuring graphics refined by industry veteran, Shigatake of Vanillaware. Players can customize their playstyle by becoming a fierce warrior mastering swords and bows or being a mage utilizing a staff and magic. Earn experience and force after defeating each enemy and upgrade skills and equipment. Overcome difficult bosses, each with their own unique set of challenges and strategies.

Who said the story is over after the credits roll? Once the final chapter ends, complete the postscript which introduces new story missions and new ways to upgrade skills and equipment. Astlibra Revision features six difficulty modes for all kinds of players to fit their own pace or to challenge themselves.

Features: