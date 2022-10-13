 Skip to content

Gravity Flux update for 13 October 2022

v0.31 - Oops

v0.31 - Oops

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Oops
Just realised a slightly bad issue with the last update (v0.30). It would overwrite the internal statsdb file with one in my game project folder! It stores player statistics, kills, deaths, etc. Not great, sorry for those who got it and played it.
I've removed the StatsDB file, but it will likely remove it again for you, thus losing stats. I will have to work this out soon.. How to persist stats between updates. Perhaps cloud saves.
In the mean time, unfortunately player stats will be clearing between updates. Sorry! I intend to fix this as soon as I can. I want to make sure you're able to build up these stats!
It will not affect achievements, as these achievement stats are stored on Valve's end as well. So you won't lose that progress.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2072521
