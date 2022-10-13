 Skip to content

Broken : Paranormal investigation update for 13 October 2022

Broken : Paranormal investigation

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change

class: medium can now see which torches are used to open a secret passage
class: a2000 can now detect all types of paranormal activity
interface: the name of the object in use is now displayed
interface: the name of the object to be picked up is now displayed

Fix

interface: fixed overlapping text in the lobby
interface: fixed overlapping text when using the a2000

a2000: fixed a bug that prevented the display from updating

localization: matteo's class is now displayed correctly
localization: fixed Japanese translation

