Broken : Paranormal investigation

Change
class: medium can now see which torches are used to open a secret passage
class: a2000 can now detect all types of paranormal activity
interface: the name of the object in use is now displayed
interface: the name of the object to be picked up is now displayed
Fix
interface: fixed overlapping text in the lobby
interface: fixed overlapping text when using the a2000
a2000: fixed a bug that prevented the display from updating
localization: matteo's class is now displayed correctly
localization: fixed Japanese translation
