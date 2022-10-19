 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lost in Play update for 19 October 2022

Patch update notes for version 1.0.63

Share · View all patches · Build 9713482 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!
A new patch is now live addressing some minor bugs,
localization fixes for asian languages and a new skip game feature for some of the minigames - The tree checkers and the Crabs Connect four game.

Enjoy playing!
HJ Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 1328841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link