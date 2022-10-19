Patch update notes for version 1.0.63

Greetings!
A new patch is now live addressing some minor bugs,
localization fixes for asian languages and a new skip game feature for some of the minigames - The tree checkers and the Crabs Connect four game.
Enjoy playing!
HJ Team
