Version 1.10 released

This version is intended to address the early v1.00 feedback, mostly related to things which are confusing when playing the first time and some minor features. In addition AI was fine-tuned and it contains one fix which altogether will make Admirals and Imperial High Command react to your orders better. There was also reset modernizations button added.

[feature] Reset modernizations option (on ships screen) to let experiment freely with ships setup.

[misc] Emergency reinforcements for planets under invasion made a higher priority than conquest/retake lost planet orders.

[misc] Improved Admirals & High Command AI to better prioritize targets.

[interface] Made granting honorary titles more intuitive (now all noble born have "Grant honorary title" button, but greyed out if ineligible, also with a tooltip explaining who and why).

[interface] Rename noble house option (on houses screen).

[interface] Help supports colored "bold" text.

[fix] Admirals AI not sending emergency reinforcements to planets under ground invasion.

[fix] Small spelling fixes.

Reminders

