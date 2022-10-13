Graduated' October 13 Update Log

Residents of Houhai Town! Here are the fixes for this evening.

Update the dialogue of some characters and their behavior. Fix the bug that sometimes can't order the person who set up the stall. Fix the problem that stray cats can't be fed. Add new hairstyles (custom hairstyles from YSYY), new shoes and tops (custom clothes and shoes from YSYY, available for purchase at M.L.R) New traveler.

In addition: crowdfunding to buy custom gear has not yet contacted the monster, please in the QQGroup @monster

Welcome to actively give us feedback on bugs! We take every piece of your feedback very seriously.

Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.