Weekly Update 337: Improved and extended PVP events!

Greetings, Warriors!

We’ve noticed you like it when we show you the updates in the form of videos, so we decided to try and produce a short video summary of our recent work and today's patch. Today – among others – we are visually polishing the recently added Meteor event, adding an extension to the Pride Long Forgotten event, and introducing a brand new cosmetic skin!

Check out the most important details in the video below, and be sure to subscribe to Gloria Victis Games' YouTube channel, leave a like or comment if you want to see more of such videos, and follow us on our Social Media to be up to date!

VIDEO

Changelog v.0.9.9.6.4 Beta

Extension to PVP event “Pride Long Forgotten”

As you know, lately we were focusing on some PVE aspects of the game and visuals, including quests, a new map layout, and polish to the above. As we are unable to focus on everything at one time, we are glad that now we can address some voices that were raised recently and put some love into the PVP aspect of the game.

We are greatly extending the Pride Long Forgotten event. It is one of the great locations on the map and enjoyable activity for players interested in some skirmishes while playing. The event receives a second part, taking place in dungeons beneath ruins. After you finish the first stage of the event, which stays as before with just some polish and small changes, three special entrances are unlocked, leading to the dungeon. Each of those three trapdoors leads to a different part of the dungeon – one to the Armory, filled with skeletons, one to the wine cellar, inhabited by spiders and their queen, and one to a Crypt, where players have to collect scattered documents. Clear all rooms to summon a mighty Butcher in a boss room in the middle of the dungeon!

We are already working on new event locations and new PVP-oriented events in the background, so stay tuned! More are coming soon!

Quality of Life

Sign from the Gods

The newly added “Sign from the Gods” event has been iterated and improved visually. The meteor is now lighting the area on its way down, and the impact itself is being shown as a bright blast followed by a shock wave.

Cosmetic skins

We are introducing a new cosmetic skin set to the game using medium glory items as its base. “Royal Horseman” armor cosmetics are available for you in the in-game Supporter Shop – hotkey [K]

None know the land or its people better than the Royal Horsemen, for they travel to the furthest corners of the world and fight in the retinues of kings and heroes. Prized for their versatility and speed, they bring chaos to enemy formations and cut down all in their way.

Other improvements

– Remastered 3D models of wooden towers, scaffolding, and some more wooden structures

– Added quest boards in all locations of the frontier regions

– Added markers for quest boards on the map and minimap

– Improved optimization of loading models with particle systems included (so lighting mostly), scenes should load more efficiently with less performance overhead.

– In the game options, moved My Constructions and Skins windows from Misc to Interface Settings

– Added My Constructions window to Quick Menu Panel near Minimap

– Added dynamic height to nation change message dropdown.



The screenshot’s authors were awarded. Jojo, and Gibbens – check your Ambers!!

Fixes

– Fixed terrain controller. Cases, when players are getting stuck on the loading screen during the game, should be fixed. Due to the issue being very much edge case and hardware related we would be more than happy to hear your feedback if it’s not happening to you anymore.

– Fixed the issue with renovation/meteoric reinforcement that could bug out processed items.

– Fixed the issue where the animation and progress bar of the milking minigame was not interrupted when animals died during the interaction.

– Fixed a problem where ally animals were attacking players that tried to hit them.

– Fixed an issue where some stairs in the Catacombs and Serai were placed too high to use without a need to jump on them.

– Fixed the damaged models of wooden stairs in Siege Camps.

– Replaced "ItemFilterTagArmors" to "ItemFilterTagArmor" in requirements and consequences of Character Development Disassembling tree side panels to translate it properly.