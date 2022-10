Share · View all patches · Build 9713190 · Last edited 13 October 2022 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes

Added: There are now official servers with small maps only

↻ Changed: Bees can now flap their wings

✓ Fixed: Propcollection is now working for the new props

✓ Fixed: Broken spots on ‘Grave Gulch’

✓ Fixed: Luaq visibility for Hunters

✓ Fixed: New Hunter heads are now fitting the hats better

✓ Fixed: Swapped icons for Witch doll set

✓ Fixed: Wrong rarity display of Fiery Pyramid