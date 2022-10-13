POLISH & BUGFIX (1.6.1)

_Hiya!
Here's a quick bugfix patch :3_
Bugfix
- ACR Fixes
- Fixed bug where you could switch to the same weapon (playing animation) over and over
- Removed 0 character width names
- 'Opening pause menu, opening options— then pressing escape gives you full control of the game with pause menu open' - FIXED
- Clearer pause/typing indicator
- Removed map vote/ countdown
- Added an indicator to see bots through walls
Thank you for reading through! Enjoy the update and head over to our official discord community if you've got feedback, would like to see inside development updates or want to join in on tournaments!
*<:)
Knock yourselves out lmao
banana.
Changed files in this update