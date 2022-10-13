POLISH & BUGFIX (1.6.1)

_Hiya!

Here's a quick bugfix patch :3_

Bugfix

ACR Fixes

Fixed bug where you could switch to the same weapon (playing animation) over and over

Removed 0 character width names

'Opening pause menu, opening options— then pressing escape gives you full control of the game with pause menu open' - FIXED

Clearer pause/typing indicator

Removed map vote/ countdown

Added an indicator to see bots through walls

Thank you for reading through! Enjoy the update and head over to our official discord community if you've got feedback, would like to see inside development updates or want to join in on tournaments!

*<:)

Knock yourselves out lmao

banana.