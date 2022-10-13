Update0.6.152

[Update 0.6.152]
Balance
-Melting point
● Tech [Call Crawler] price changed to 300
● Technology [Electromagnetic barrage] price changed to 300, electromagnetic effect duration changed from 8 seconds to 13 seconds
- arc
● Add technology [Elite shooter], the price is 300
● Tech [Energy Storage Attack] Attack power increased from 150% to 200%
● Tech Armor Enhancement cost reduced from 200 to 100
-Longbow
● Attack interval changed from 2.6 seconds to 3.0 seconds, single damage increased, total damage remained the same
-The dominant
● New technology [armor enhancement], price 300
● Technology [photon projection] no longer works on itself, the price is adjusted to 200
Other
- The number of challenges required to get off the top of a new level changed from 3 to 10
