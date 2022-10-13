News and Version 1.1.1

It's been a while since the last update. After the full release and the crazy month that followed it, we took some extended time off to finally rest after working on Realms of Magic for 8 years (we started way back in 2014).

Currently are working on update 1.2, which will bring back the Cursed race, which will have significantly different gameplay than other races, as literally everyone will be hostile towards you. Villages will no longer provide a safe haven, instead they will become deadly places filled with strong enemies. Update 1.2 will arrive in early December.

We want to thank you all for the successful launch. During the first three months since the full release, we sold more copies than during the entire Early Access, which lasted almost 5 years! This month we are going to surpass 40 000 copies sold in total, which is absolutely huge for us!

This successful launch will allow us to fully realize all of our plans (and more!) for the Realms, we will have a big announcement in early 2023 about the future of Realms of Magic.

Version 1.1.1 Changelog

Added idle sounds to zombies

New Woodcutting, Mining, and Crafting trainers - visit Crossroads Inn after killing the Black Knight

Fixed issue that sometimes caused manual saves to be overwritten by autosaves

Fixed issue with Frostpath secrets achievement

Fixed issue with Lumberjacks selling wrong blocks

Fixed issue with mana cost reduction stats not working properly

Fixed issue with Trading profession giving an incorrect amount of character experience for profession level-ups

Fixed issue with incorrect items being obtainable in the Tutorial location

Fixed issue with an incorrect number of seeds in dialogue with Katherine

Fixed all reported language problems

Thank you for your support,

Polished Games Team