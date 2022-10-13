Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v0.85.320.148

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.

Feature adjustment:

Added consumption statistics for processing buildings (only newly built buildings in old archives can see statistics)

Optimized the repetitive sound effect at the beginning of the game

Added basic output for easy difficulty

The recommended number of small marketplaces is revised to 1 person

Optimized the prompt information style when building construction

Optimized the effect of pause

Optimized the effect of the warehouse classification button, the icon will change when the classification is set

Optimized the performance of some interfaces

Adjusted the default production cap of living fuel

Adjusted the output efficiency of mine and quarry buildings

Added a reminder when the bank deposit is due



Bugfixs:

Fixed some text errors

Fixed the problem that the common list of dock and caravan trade is all items

Fixed the problem that the event prompt audio was too frequent

Fixed the problem that the bank's income would be reduced in some cases

Fixed the problem of abnormal display in some interfaces

Fixed the problem that the indicator bar of happiness and health in the Town Details did not match the value in some cases

Fixed the problem that the educated citizens of the Compost Plant did not have output bonuses

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select 👉 Properties - 👉 BETAS , and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.

We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:

