Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v0.85.320.148

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.
If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.
Feature adjustment:
- Added consumption statistics for processing buildings (only newly built buildings in old archives can see statistics)
- Optimized the repetitive sound effect at the beginning of the game
- Added basic output for easy difficulty
- The recommended number of small marketplaces is revised to 1 person
- Optimized the prompt information style when building construction
- Optimized the effect of pause
- Optimized the effect of the warehouse classification button, the icon will change when the classification is set
- Optimized the performance of some interfaces
- Adjusted the default production cap of living fuel
- Adjusted the output efficiency of mine and quarry buildings
- Added a reminder when the bank deposit is due
Bugfixs:
- Fixed some text errors
- Fixed the problem that the common list of dock and caravan trade is all items
- Fixed the problem that the event prompt audio was too frequent
- Fixed the problem that the bank's income would be reduced in some cases
- Fixed the problem of abnormal display in some interfaces
- Fixed the problem that the indicator bar of happiness and health in the Town Details did not match the value in some cases
- Fixed the problem that the educated citizens of the Compost Plant did not have output bonuses
Guides of switching to Alpha version：
- Switching Method
Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY, select 👉Properties - 👉BETAS, and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)
- Game Saves Compatibility
In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.
We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.
- Warning
In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.
