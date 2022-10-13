Spooky Spree is Starting Next week!

Season's greetings, Boils and Ghouls!
It's that frightfully delighting time of year once again- Halloween!
We've got an unsettling update for you to play, and we're giving you both tricks and treats! The in-game Halloween event will start in a week, on October 20 and run until November 10!
Spooky Spree includes...
Three terrifying temporary levels with new game mechanics:
- Haunted: Boiling Bonanza - With a mystical cauldron. Will you get a trick or a treat from it?
- Haunted: Gruesome Graverobbing - Watch out for the zombies!
- Haunted: Greedy Grapplers - Will you escape the grasp of the spooky scary skeleton hands?
New permanent weapons:
- Rope Gun: Use it to ensnare your opponents in a web of rope, or leave a trap that activates when they walk over it! Watch your step!
- Pumpkin Grenade: Startle your opponents, and make them run for their lives!
- Cursed Book: Unleash the evil spirits trapped within and watch them chase your enemies, levitating them before their inevitable demise!
New spine-tingling seasonal skins:
- Tickles (Spider)
- Vlad (Bat)
- Henrietta (Witch)
- Jack (Pumpkin)
- Spookbert (Ghost)
New features:
- More tumbling when in ragdoll mode (knocked out)
- Added quick swapping, swap what you’re holding with one press of the grab button
- Ultrawide monitor support (PC)
- Improved Windowed Mode support (PC)
- Misc. bug fixes
Until then, dear Bandits...
Keep it spooky!
Changed depots in releasecandidate branch