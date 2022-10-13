Spooky Spree is Starting Next week!

Share · View all patches · Build 9712805 · Last edited 13 October 2022 – 10:59:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Season's greetings, Boils and Ghouls!

It's that frightfully delighting time of year once again- Halloween!

We've got an unsettling update for you to play, and we're giving you both tricks and treats! The in-game Halloween event will start in a week, on October 20 and run until November 10!

Spooky Spree includes...

Three terrifying temporary levels with new game mechanics:

Haunted: Boiling Bonanza - With a mystical cauldron. Will you get a trick or a treat from it?

- With a mystical cauldron. Will you get a trick or a treat from it? Haunted: Gruesome Graverobbing - Watch out for the zombies!

- Watch out for the zombies! Haunted: Greedy Grapplers - Will you escape the grasp of the spooky scary skeleton hands?

New permanent weapons:

Rope Gun : Use it to ensnare your opponents in a web of rope, or leave a trap that activates when they walk over it! Watch your step!

: Use it to ensnare your opponents in a web of rope, or leave a trap that activates when they walk over it! Watch your step! Pumpkin Grenade : Startle your opponents, and make them run for their lives!

: Startle your opponents, and make them run for their lives! Cursed Book: Unleash the evil spirits trapped within and watch them chase your enemies, levitating them before their inevitable demise!

New spine-tingling seasonal skins:

Tickles (Spider)

(Spider) Vlad (Bat)

(Bat) Henrietta (Witch)

(Witch) Jack (Pumpkin)

(Pumpkin) Spookbert (Ghost)

New features:

More tumbling when in ragdoll mode (knocked out)

Added quick swapping, swap what you’re holding with one press of the grab button

Ultrawide monitor support (PC)

Improved Windowed Mode support (PC)

Misc. bug fixes

Until then, dear Bandits...

Keep it spooky!