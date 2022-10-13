 Skip to content

Gold Rush: The Game update for 13 October 2022

Patch 1.5.7.15121

Memory Issue Hotfix

  • Fixed an issue where the game would start to take up more and more system memory when driving through different scenes. This should help improve game performance during longer sessions.
  • Fast travel is no longer possible in a broken pickup.

Thank you for sending us all the reports and suggestions.
You're awesome human beings!

