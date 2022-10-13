Patch 1.5.7.15121

Memory Issue Hotfix
- Fixed an issue where the game would start to take up more and more system memory when driving through different scenes. This should help improve game performance during longer sessions.
- Fast travel is no longer possible in a broken pickup.
Thank you for sending us all the reports and suggestions.
You're awesome human beings!
Feel free to join us on our Discord server:
https://discordapp.com/invite/goldrush-thegame
https://store.steampowered.com/app/451340/Gold_Rush_The_Game/
Changed files in this update