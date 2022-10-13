 Skip to content

LakeSide update for 13 October 2022

The Ancient Wonders update is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9712615 · Last edited by Wendy

Brings 3 new wonders, 7 new buildings and a new scenario with plenty of space to build.

  • 3 New Wonders: The Colossus, The Great Lighthouse and The Statue of Prosperity
  • 3 New special buildings, they are goddess statues dedicated to 3 elements and will make early bonuses on your city
  • 4 New regular buildings:
  • Outdoor Storage: A shabby storage that will be easily accessible in the early game
  • Stilt House: Housing that can be built on water!
  • Apartments and Large Apartments: New late game high density housing
  • A new city scenario that gives you more building space
  • Some small improvements to the UI
  • Minor bugs and stats adjustments

Thank you everyone!

