The 'Ancient Wonders' update is now live!

Brings 3 new wonders, 7 new buildings and a new scenario with plenty of space to build.

3 New Wonders: The Colossus, The Great Lighthouse and The Statue of Prosperity

3 New special buildings, they are goddess statues dedicated to 3 elements and will make early bonuses on your city

4 New regular buildings:

Outdoor Storage: A shabby storage that will be easily accessible in the early game

Stilt House: Housing that can be built on water!

Apartments and Large Apartments: New late game high density housing

A new city scenario that gives you more building space

Some small improvements to the UI

Minor bugs and stats adjustments

Thank you everyone!