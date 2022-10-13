The 'Ancient Wonders' update is now live!
Brings 3 new wonders, 7 new buildings and a new scenario with plenty of space to build.
- 3 New Wonders: The Colossus, The Great Lighthouse and The Statue of Prosperity
- 3 New special buildings, they are goddess statues dedicated to 3 elements and will make early bonuses on your city
- 4 New regular buildings:
- Outdoor Storage: A shabby storage that will be easily accessible in the early game
- Stilt House: Housing that can be built on water!
- Apartments and Large Apartments: New late game high density housing
- A new city scenario that gives you more building space
- Some small improvements to the UI
- Minor bugs and stats adjustments
Thank you everyone!
Changed files in this update