Update Gravewood High to access a new trap, spooky rooms, and more!

Dear students and concerned parents!

We have released a brand new patch for Gravewood High. Mr Hyde is waiting for you… with a new trap. Be careful not to touch the wire. If you do, the bell will ring and it will alert the Teacher.

When Mr. Hyde hears the bell, he will rush to the alarm and snatch up every clumsy student trying to sneak in (or out) of the school. Be sure to practice your agility and dexterity to avoid the well-placed trap.

Those of you with a keen eye would have noticed that the trap already appeared in level 1 of Gravewood High.

There's also a new puzzle in the science exhibition classroom. If you can solve it, you'll gain access to a secret room, which will reveal a little more about the mystery of the spooky school.





We've finished updating the design of the rooms on the first level. There are additional details that add to the game's atmosphere and make the environment more interesting and varied.

In addition, we've also:

Added a new secret achievement.

Fixed inverted graphics settings sliders (now they work as they should).

We are hard at work on the next Gravewood High update – have a look at our Roadmap here. You won't have to wait long for it!

Join our Discord and stay tuned for future updates. After all, Mr. Hyde misses his favorite students.

See you at the creepy school,

Gravewood High School Board.