GameMaker Studio 2 Web update for 13 October 2022

2022.9.1 Updated Release

This is a small update to the original 2022.9 release to fix an Inspector/Room Layers panel usability issue if you had previously closed the Inspector and then opened a room, plus a couple of important fixes for extensions in-game (which would have caused issues if you were using our Steamworks extension in your games, as an example extension which was affected).

The full IDE release notes and runtime release notes.

Please note that if you are using that Steamworks extension in your games, you should keep an eye out for an updated v14 either on the extension's Github page or our Marketplace soon, as it will contain further fixes - such as a startup issue when running on macOS VM (YYC is now fixed by the runtime changes in this release).

