10/13 Spiritual Wonderland Version Update Announcement

It is estimated that the version of the mirror system will be updated at 17:30 (UTC/GMT:+8:00) on 10/13, which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please forgive us for the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

Compensation will be issued for this update: Holy Coin x10000

Benefit function: weekly exempt role update

This week, you can experience the role for free. The agent camp: Su Qingli, Shang Xiang, Jiahui, Yeluo, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulated Spirit Complaining Camp: Lord Bachi, Nie Xiaoqian, Yu Ji, Spoon Madness Devil

At the beginning of this week, one week will be added to avoid simulated grievances every week

Function optimization

Hanging up in the game board will be punished by star deduction

Additional functions

Add an exchange activity in the dark sea and dense forest, and you can get the corresponding exclusive hair color by collecting the corresponding clothing Added the UI that Xiaopi will display after using 2 skills. The impacted detectives will display the number of hits Deception: Serious injuries have been added to the Deception Treasure Box

[New fitting room]

Tianxuan Treasure Chest: Xiaoyao -- Sea God Family Series Heaven selected Treasure Box: Summer Rain - Forest Night Patrol New shopping malls: Shangxiang Encounter Series, Nangong Love Bell Series, He Ruoyao Heart Leaning Series, Jiahui Heart Beating Series, and Wuqizhi Memory Series

Balance Adjustment

Amulet: Protect your soul value from damage when attacked within 1.2/1.5/2 ->1.5/2/2.5 seconds after use, but you will lose your soul value Double paperman: leave a double in place after use, and you will become invisible for 1.5/2/2.5 ->2/2.5/3 seconds Open the Heavenly Eye: after use, you can see the spirits within 20 meters, lasting for 3/4/5 ->5/6/7 seconds Divine movement rune: after use, it enters the divine movement state, and the basic movement speed increases by 50%, lasting for 3/4/6 ->4/6/8 seconds Gate rune: aim at the gate and use it to open the enchantment that can block the passage of the resentful spirits. It lasts for 4/5/6 ->4/6/8 seconds. The duration of each attack of the resentful spirits is reduced by 1 second Shield rune: Read the stripe 5 ->3 seconds later, which can protect surrounding team-mates from being attacked by spirits. Lasts 8/10/12 ->12/15/18 seconds Three clear bells: Keep pressing the left button to shake the bell, and you can silence the complainants within the range of 5 ->10 meters, making them unable to use their skills, which can last up to 3/4/5 seconds ->4/6/8 Night vision device: passive use, automatically takes effect after picking up, and can see invisible or camouflaged spirits within the field of vision, which lasts for 15/20/25 ->30/40/60 seconds at most, and disappears automatically after the end of the time Adjusted the damage of the Simulated Complaining Immortal 1 skill: reduced the damage of the Immortal 1 skill to hit the Spy Scout, and increased the damage of hitting the wall Canceled the simulation of the footsteps of the Grievant Spoon Monster when it steals Now the simulated spirit spoons can open the door when they hit with the R skill

[Problem Repair]

Fixed the problem that automatic exit will not be included in the unplugging penalty if the smart probe is not selected in the qualifying mode Fixed the problem that the whip position of the dummy was abnormal after Agent Manlin used the double paperman Fixed the problem that the number of flashbacks will not be refreshed immediately after using props to forget worries and drink Fixed the problem that the used prop concentric knot could not be discarded Fixed the problem that the number of unplugging times would not be reduced after the completion of the normal session Fixed the problem that the voice of the master star used by Yuyan Jiali was a male voice when she wore a new skin to simulate a small stiff spirit Fixed the problem that Yang Qilang, a simulated spirit of resentment, could walk through the wall in part of Temple A with 1 skill Fixed the problem that in some places in School A, the spirit of resentment can break through the wall to detect Fixed the problem that the Snow Girl who imitated the spirit of resentment used 1 skill to hit the umbrella girl and Ning Caichen's shield also gained soul Fixed the problem that the Snow Maiden, who used 3 skills to simulate a spirit complaining, could be placed on the fallen soul lean, causing the soul probe to be unable to crawl Fixed the problem that Xiao Qian, who simulated the spirit of resentment, could speed up the jump through 1 skill Fixed the problem that the coffin in Temple A would move, leading to the abnormal perspective of the spirit complaining Fixed the problem that spoons and monsters could be seen by detectives when they wore pajamas to party - Unicorn costume was invisible Fixed the problem that the matching could not be started immediately after using Forget Your Worry Wine

And fixed several other problems