With Warhaven Partner Creator - Second Recruitment Notice

We are looking for Partner Creators who will grow their channel together with Warhaven.

From the Global Beta Test to the official release,

We are trying to provide continuous opportunities for us to grow together with Partner Creators.

We look forward to your interest and participation.



[Apply for a Partner Creator]

▣ Main Schedule

Recruitment Period: 10/12 15:00 (Wed) ~ 10/26 (Wed) 14:59 UTC+0

※ You will be receiving a separate email when you are selected as a Partner Creator.

▣ Partner Benefits

Partner only game items Invitation to the separate Discord Channel for Partner Creators Promotion of your personal broadcasting channel through Nexon Platforms (TBU) Priority in cooperation with Nexon (TBU) Supply of goods and game items to support content production (TBU) Pre-release of new contents

※ Some of the benefits will be given around the time of the official release, and the details will be announced separately.

**▣ Eligibility to apply for the Partner Creator

Over 18 years old Meet at least one of the following criteria

a) More than 100 Subscribers

b) Average of 300+ views on videos over the past 30 days

c) Average of 10+ simultaneous viewers on live streaming over the past 30 days

※ We will select creators who meet the above two of the criteria according to the internal standard.



▣ Partner Activities

Duration: ~ 11/2 (Wed) UTC until the test ends

Activity Contents:** Choose one of the three activities below during the program period Upload a video related to Warhaven more than once. Upload shorts videos related to Warhaven more than three times. Stream related to Warhaven more than two hours.

※ You’ll be excluded from the Partner Creator if you delete an uploaded video or don’t engage into the Partner Activities.

▣ Please note that