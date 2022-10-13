With Warhaven Partner Creator - Second Recruitment Notice

We are looking for Partner Creators who will grow their channel together with Warhaven.
From the Global Beta Test to the official release,
We are trying to provide continuous opportunities for us to grow together with Partner Creators.
We look forward to your interest and participation.
[Apply for a Partner Creator]
▣ Main Schedule
Recruitment Period: 10/12 15:00 (Wed) ~ 10/26 (Wed) 14:59 UTC+0
※ You will be receiving a separate email when you are selected as a Partner Creator.
▣ Partner Benefits
- Partner only game items
- Invitation to the separate Discord Channel for Partner Creators
- Promotion of your personal broadcasting channel through Nexon Platforms
- (TBU) Priority in cooperation with Nexon
- (TBU) Supply of goods and game items to support content production
- (TBU) Pre-release of new contents
※ Some of the benefits will be given around the time of the official release, and the details will be announced separately.
**▣ Eligibility to apply for the Partner Creator
- Over 18 years old
- Meet at least one of the following criteria
a) More than 100 Subscribers
b) Average of 300+ views on videos over the past 30 days
c) Average of 10+ simultaneous viewers on live streaming over the past 30 days
※ We will select creators who meet the above two of the criteria according to the internal standard.
▣ Partner Activities
Duration: ~ 11/2 (Wed) UTC until the test ends
Activity Contents:** Choose one of the three activities below during the program period
- Upload a video related to Warhaven more than once.
- Upload shorts videos related to Warhaven more than three times.
- Stream related to Warhaven more than two hours.
※ You’ll be excluded from the Partner Creator if you delete an uploaded video or don’t engage into the Partner Activities.
▣ Please note that
- you will be able to participate in the Partner Creator only with your own channel.
- for verification purposes, we may collect your Steam ID, Discord nickname, screenshots of the channel management page of YouTube and other streaming channels, channel address, email address, and username, and for channels that hide their subscribers, it’s required to add a screenshot to check your subscribers.
- The selected Creator Partners will receive a separate email to the registered email address. If you don’t reply, the selection may be cancelled.
- Activity videos and broadcasting copyrights belong to the Partner Creator and the activity videos may be used on the homepage and social media channels for promotions.
- you may be excluded from Partner Creator if you are found to have violated the rights of a third party, such as imitating another person's work.
- you may be excluded from Partner Creator in the event of moral/social controversy, such as discrimination against persons with disabilities, gender discrimination, harassment, etc. within the game, or playing the game in an abnormal manner.
- you may be excluded from Partner Creator if you apply and participate in the program in an abnormal way.
- The Partner Creator recruitment criteria, activity duration, and benefits may change after the official release and the change will be notified through email in advance.
- Items received will be reset after the end of the Global Beta Test.
- The announcement of Partner Creators and item payment date may vary due to the time difference.
- If you have any questions, please send us an email to [m-support@nexon.com](m-support@nexon.com).
