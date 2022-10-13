 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Talisman: Digital Edition update for 13 October 2022

Talisman: Digital Edition Patch - 13/10/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9711663 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy Talisman fans! ːbluetalismanː

Today we released a small patch for Talisman: Digital Edition, which fixed the following:

  • Fix for Pit Fiends battle crash
  • Fix for Settings not reloading properly

If you notice any bugs or issues, feel free to either report them in the Bug Report forums or email them to support@nomadgames.co.uk so we can ensure they're tracked in our internal database and can be fixed!

As always, thanks for the support, and may the rolls always be in your favour ːTalProToadː ːheartː

Changed files in this update

Talisman: Digital Edition Windows Depot 247002
  • Loading history…
Talisman: Digital Edition OSX Depot 247003
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link