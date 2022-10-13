Talisman: Digital Edition Patch - 13/10/2022

Howdy Talisman fans! ːbluetalismanː

Today we released a small patch for Talisman: Digital Edition, which fixed the following:

Fix for Pit Fiends battle crash

Fix for Settings not reloading properly

If you notice any bugs or issues, feel free to either report them in the Bug Report forums or email them to support@nomadgames.co.uk so we can ensure they're tracked in our internal database and can be fixed!

As always, thanks for the support, and may the rolls always be in your favour ːTalProToadː ːheartː