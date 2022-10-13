 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eternal Return update for 13 October 2022

0.69.0a Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9711573 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We will roll out a quick maintenance-free update, and it will be applied for games starting 02:30 AM (PT).
*Some changes may not be applied to tooltips or Practice modes.

Check out the details on our Website.

Changed depots in v2021 branch

View more data in app history for build 9711573
Black Survival : Eternal Return Content Depot 1049591
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link