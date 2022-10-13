0.69.0a Hotfix

We will roll out a quick maintenance-free update, and it will be applied for games starting 02:30 AM (PT).
*Some changes may not be applied to tooltips or Practice modes.
Check out the details on our Website.
Changed depots in v2021 branch