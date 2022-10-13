1.0 Hotfix | Less Black Screen Trouble



October 13th Update Content

1.Fix the issue that the game may crash while demanding villagers to go home

2.Fix some issues of Fuel Converter and now it will work normally

3.Fix some bugs of tutorial

4.Fix the issue that the game may crash while equiping some certain Rune

5.Optimize mercenary system, now they will be with you while using Dungeon Teleport Scroll

6.Optimize some translation