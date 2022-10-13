 Skip to content

VOSS Turbo update for 13 October 2022

Some fixes, Quality of Life changes, and added Content

Share · View all patches · Build 9711414 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've added some text to make navigation easier, as well as added a couple of new stages. Here's a hint if you're hot to find one: Under the canopy, under the ground, is where a hot river will be. Here's a hint for another: beyond a place that is really wet, you'll find a place that is really dry.

