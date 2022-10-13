We've added some text to make navigation easier, as well as added a couple of new stages. Here's a hint if you're hot to find one: Under the canopy, under the ground, is where a hot river will be. Here's a hint for another: beyond a place that is really wet, you'll find a place that is really dry.
VOSS Turbo update for 13 October 2022
Some fixes, Quality of Life changes, and added Content
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update