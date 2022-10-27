Update 1.0.9 - Patch Notes

Hello everyone!
Since releasing JUSTICE SUCKS, the team has been working hard to bring you as many quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes as possible. We’re immensely grateful for all your support so far, and we’re thrilled to be sharing this update with you!
Features
- Improved the appearance of the security camera vision indicators
- Rotated some tutorial maps
- Improved camera sequences for “Sexy Punch” and “Sexy Slam” abilities
- Improved animation for blinded enemies
- Added more animations for the main menu background
- Added new animations for the cat attack and cat idle
- Improved vision indicator for the Rogue enemy to show that they can see Dusty in stealth mode
- General fixes/improvements for the boss fight
- Improved scoring for some missions
Bug fixes
- Fixed issue where repeatedly restarting a mission would cause the game to freeze/crash
- Fixed issue where some traps weren’t correctly dealing damage to enemies
- Fixed issue where the “Robo-Ram” tutorial could be ended without having correctly used the ability
- Fixed issue where the “Repair” ability didn’t repair all the traps in the indicated effect radius
- Fixed typo in one tutorial dialogue
- Fixed issue where enemies weren’t being pulled into the shower trap completely when activated
- Removed unintended smoke effect in the background of the “Sexy Punch” ability
- Fixed issue where the “Smol Enemies” mutator wasn’t adjusting the enemy’s vision indicator accordingly
- Fixed issue where spawning too many puddles caused the game to freeze/crash
- Fixed issue where enemy path lines were showing incorrect routes
Wanna chat to the devs about the game? Join our Discord!
