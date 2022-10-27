 Skip to content

JUSTICE SUCKS update for 27 October 2022

Update 1.0.9 - Patch Notes

Update 1.0.9 - Patch Notes

Hello everyone!

Since releasing JUSTICE SUCKS, the team has been working hard to bring you as many quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes as possible. We’re immensely grateful for all your support so far, and we’re thrilled to be sharing this update with you!

Features

  • Improved the appearance of the security camera vision indicators
  • Rotated some tutorial maps
  • Improved camera sequences for “Sexy Punch” and “Sexy Slam” abilities
  • Improved animation for blinded enemies
  • Added more animations for the main menu background
  • Added new animations for the cat attack and cat idle
  • Improved vision indicator for the Rogue enemy to show that they can see Dusty in stealth mode
  • General fixes/improvements for the boss fight
  • Improved scoring for some missions

Bug fixes

  • Fixed issue where repeatedly restarting a mission would cause the game to freeze/crash
  • Fixed issue where some traps weren’t correctly dealing damage to enemies
  • Fixed issue where the “Robo-Ram” tutorial could be ended without having correctly used the ability
  • Fixed issue where the “Repair” ability didn’t repair all the traps in the indicated effect radius
  • Fixed typo in one tutorial dialogue
  • Fixed issue where enemies weren’t being pulled into the shower trap completely when activated
  • Removed unintended smoke effect in the background of the “Sexy Punch” ability
  • Fixed issue where the “Smol Enemies” mutator wasn’t adjusting the enemy’s vision indicator accordingly
  • Fixed issue where spawning too many puddles caused the game to freeze/crash
  • Fixed issue where enemy path lines were showing incorrect routes

