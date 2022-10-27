Update 1.0.9 - Patch Notes

Hello everyone!

Since releasing JUSTICE SUCKS, the team has been working hard to bring you as many quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes as possible. We’re immensely grateful for all your support so far, and we’re thrilled to be sharing this update with you!

Features

Improved the appearance of the security camera vision indicators

Rotated some tutorial maps

Improved camera sequences for “Sexy Punch” and “Sexy Slam” abilities

Improved animation for blinded enemies

Added more animations for the main menu background

Added new animations for the cat attack and cat idle

Improved vision indicator for the Rogue enemy to show that they can see Dusty in stealth mode

General fixes/improvements for the boss fight

Improved scoring for some missions

Bug fixes

Fixed issue where repeatedly restarting a mission would cause the game to freeze/crash

Fixed issue where some traps weren’t correctly dealing damage to enemies

Fixed issue where the “Robo-Ram” tutorial could be ended without having correctly used the ability

Fixed issue where the “Repair” ability didn’t repair all the traps in the indicated effect radius

Fixed typo in one tutorial dialogue

Fixed issue where enemies weren’t being pulled into the shower trap completely when activated

Removed unintended smoke effect in the background of the “Sexy Punch” ability

Fixed issue where the “Smol Enemies” mutator wasn’t adjusting the enemy’s vision indicator accordingly

Fixed issue where spawning too many puddles caused the game to freeze/crash

Fixed issue where enemy path lines were showing incorrect routes

