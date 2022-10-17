 Skip to content

Mars Base update for 17 October 2022

Mars Base has Landed!

Mars Base update for 17 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey botanists! Are you ready to science the crop out of everything? 😉 Then now is your time!

We have made a landing! Mars Base is now available on PC!

We can’t wait for you to make history!

Thank you all for your support throughout development! We’ve accomplished a lot, and we can’t wait to show you everything we’ve been working on.

We can’t wait to see your bases grow from an outpost to humanity’s first extraterrestrial city, so make sure you can show off your bases by joining our community on Discord, or following us on Twitter!

