This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the description of the "horns" item

Fixed the month on the Early Access page

Fixed translation for Satchel's Tutorial

Fixed the vision of danger, which wouldn't show some enemies

Dark Lady now gives appropriate experience

Fixed a glitch with placing items as Tote

Fixed particle systems of collapsing rooms

Changes:

Temporarily removed the spellsword's ring (will add soon)

Candy Apple - 8 -> 10 hp