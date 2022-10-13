Version 1.1.0

I fixed some bugs that I should have taken care of long ago. Scenarios are now fully playable along with minor bug fixes.

Language support has been dropped as I think most of the people who did the translations just use google translate. I got scammed.

Also I changed the speech laws thing in the game. I'm not really comfortable with the way it was before. The policies have been replaced with something different. The pandemic has given me a lot to think about and my philosophy continues to develop about everything.

I hope you enjoyed my game. It was a lot of work. Give me a link for doing an update this many years into it.

I have made a much better City Builder called Epic City Builder 4. I spent 3 years on that game and it is the biggest project I've ever done.

Thank you all.