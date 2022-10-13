'Demon Go!' v1.2.2 Updated



Since the last 1.1.8 update, if the in-game challenge was cleared like Boss Clear, there was a problem that the game was not progressing smoothly.

For example, the game didn't stop or the stage didn't end and continued.

These issues have been resolved in this v1.2.2.

We apologize to many users who may have experienced inconvenience while enjoying the game.

With this problem, we will provide a better update.

Once again, We apologize to the users who would have had problems with the play.