10/12: Wall Mounted Item Cases + Customer AI Navigation Bugfixes

Hello shopkeepers!

We're here with a very small patch to fix some big issues + add a bit of decoration to your world.

Customers Getting Stuck

There was an issue where AI would occasionally get stuck in the shop and resetting tiles didn't seem to work. We've identified the issue and it should be fixed for good now. Here was a case where the customers definitely wouldn't gotten stuck.

Thank you RubberDuckyKnight from https://discord.gg/Saleblazers for helping us out.

Wall Mounted Item Cases

You can now display your most prized possessions on a mounted wall. Unlock this item in the Research Tree!

Changelog

Changes

Added new small, medium and large wall mounted item displays

Changed text scrolling SFX

Added new medium pole locomotion animations

Reduced hitstun for axes so you can't stunlock as easily

Reduced price of Bamboo Cup

Added new gun reload SFX

Fixes