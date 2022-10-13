10/12: Wall Mounted Item Cases + Customer AI Navigation Bugfixes

Hello shopkeepers!
We're here with a very small patch to fix some big issues + add a bit of decoration to your world.
Customers Getting Stuck
There was an issue where AI would occasionally get stuck in the shop and resetting tiles didn't seem to work. We've identified the issue and it should be fixed for good now. Here was a case where the customers definitely wouldn't gotten stuck.
Thank you RubberDuckyKnight from https://discord.gg/Saleblazers for helping us out.
Wall Mounted Item Cases
You can now display your most prized possessions on a mounted wall. Unlock this item in the Research Tree!
Changelog
Changes
- Added new small, medium and large wall mounted item displays
- Changed text scrolling SFX
- Added new medium pole locomotion animations
- Reduced hitstun for axes so you can't stunlock as easily
- Reduced price of Bamboo Cup
- Added new gun reload SFX
Fixes
- Fixed AI navigation bug where customers would fail to walk in the shop in specific shop layouts
- Fixed several null reference exception errors that would cause disconnects or lag spikes
- Fixed terrains not connecting to each other properly
- Fixed money dropping exponentially more each time you killed a customer
- Fixed not being returned all the resources of a building piece you dismantled
- Fixed shift click not working for crafting input inventory
