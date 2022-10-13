World Map Update

There is finally a world map to view all your locations simultaneously and the option to fast travel to any of them. This makes traversing and orienting oneself with the world much easier.
The location hierarchy has been slightly simplified such that it is no longer possible for each "zone" of a location to have a different parent location.
Misc:
- Probably fixed bug where image gen failed for users with computers in a foreign language
- Fixed sound volume bug when exiting combat
- Changed default sort order to chronological
- Flashing red warning when area level is too high relative to player level
Changed files in this update